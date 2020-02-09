|
Virginia Woodard, 86, of 225 Royalston Road, died Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 in her residence, with her family at her side.
She was born in Orange, MA on November 13, 1933, daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel (Groves) Dushion and was a graduate of Orange High School. She was a resident of Fitzwilliam for the last 30 years.
Virginia was the office manager of Wachusett Radiology for many years until retirement. She was a member of Fitzwilliam Community Church. She enjoyed collecting cook books and especially treasured spending time with her family.
Her husband, Ralph Woodard, died in 1983. She leaves three children, Mark Woodard and his wife Sue of Winchendon, MA, Brent Woodard of Fitzwilliam and Paula Gallegos and her husband Bill of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two brothers, Donald Dushion of Athol and James Dushion of The Villages, FL; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister Gladys Northrup and a brother Kenneth Dushion.
Graveside services and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Winchendon, MA in the spring.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon, MA is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 10, 2020