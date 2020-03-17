|
|
Vurla Evelyn O'Hara, 88, of Marstons Mills passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in 1931 in Gardner, MA to the late Alvin Severance and Doris (Blake) Hill, Vurla was raised in Athol, MA and was a graduate of Athol High School.
Vurla was a member of the Phillipston Congregational Church and a lifetime member of the Phillipston Historical Society. Vurla donated the building where the Historical Society now resides. She was an avid gardener until this past fall and she took pride in her garden. She won the Garden Achievement Award from the Falmouth Garden Club one year for her beautiful garden at her East Falmouth home. Vurla also was a volunteer for many years at the Falmouth Hospital. She loved to greet the patients that came in to the Faxon Center and help them with their medical needs.
Vurla worked as an executive secretary at LS Starrett Co. in Athol, MA
Vurla is survived by her children Scott and Peggy Bevis of Hopkinton, MA and Robert and Betty Anne Bevis of Marstons Mills, MA. She had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth E. Buzzell, Jr.and his wife Peggy from Gardner, MA.
She was predeceased by her sisters Gloria Whitman and Judy Johnson both of Phillipston, MA, her first husband Thomas E. Bevis and her second husband Richard S. O'Hara, her sons Steven T. Bevis and Randy J. Bevis both from Texas and a grandson, Garret Ralston of Athol.
Vurla will be missed by all her family and friends. At this time, we will not be holding any services until a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation for VNA of Cape Cod, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020