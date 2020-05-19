Wallace E. Erali, 74, of Conant Road, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Born in Gardner on March 30, 1946, he was a son of Peppino and Doris (Thomas) Erali and graduated from New Salem Academy in 1964.
Wallace has been married to Marie (Hamlin) for 51 years.
A hard working man, Wallace was a caretaker for the Cosby family before retiring. He previously had worked at Union Twist Drill, was a mechanic for VCS as well as Martone Trucking and Bickford Garage.
Wallace was a member of the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years and enjoyed sharing the Bible truths with others.
Wally was always laughing and playing jokes. He was always there for everyone and a joy to be around.
Wallace enjoyed being with his family, especially trips with them and friends to Maine, as well as summers at his camp at Athol Sportsman's Pond where he enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Wallace loved car shows and stock car racing at Monadnock Speedway. He possessed a great knowledge of mechanics, which he passed on to his three boys, working on vehicles with each one of them.
Wallace is survived by his loving wife, Marie Erali of Athol; sons, Eric Erali of Athol, Jason Erali of Heath and Chad Erali and his wife, Aurora, of Merrill, Maine; grandchildren, Joseph and his wife Makayla, Derek, Kye, Cody, Jacob, Christian, Jackson, Giavanna and Dominic; a sister, Flora Bovyn of New Hampshire; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Orange Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses 185 Daniel Shays Highway, Orange, MA 01364.
There are no calling hours.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
