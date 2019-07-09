Walter Benjamin Brockney, Jr. age 61, of Shallotte, NC, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.



He was born in Athol, MA on July 14, 1957 the son of the late Walter Benjamin Brockney and the late Marjorie Dennis.



Walter was a hard-working man, working many years as a roofer in Massachusetts and North Carolina, often times working seven days per week.



Walter had many loves in his life, primarily he loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending his time with them, laughing and kidding around. He loved cooking and watching football, especially his beloved New England Patriots. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Walter served his country with honor and distinction in the United States Army.



He is survived by his children; Marika Bellemare and her husband Steven of New Ipswich, NH, Walter Brockney, III of Athol, MA, Amy Brockney of Athol, MA, Shawn Brockney of Athol, MA, Tyler Brockney of Pilot Mountain, NC and Jilian Clark of Athol, MA. Grandchildren; Evan Brockney, Meya Gregoire and Sophia, Maddox and Marcus Bellemare. He is also survived by his siblings; Robert Brockney and his wife Diane of Athol, MA, Bonnie Brockney of Fitchburg, MA, Lori Brockney of New Port Richey, FL, J-Ann West of New Port Richey, FL and Jake West of New Port Richey, FL.



Published in the Athol Daily News on July 11, 2019