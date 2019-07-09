Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Brockney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Benjamin Brockney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Benjamin Brockney Obituary
Walter Benjamin Brockney, Jr. age 61, of Shallotte, NC, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

He was born in Athol, MA on July 14, 1957 the son of the late Walter Benjamin Brockney and the late Marjorie Dennis.

Walter was a hard-working man, working many years as a roofer in Massachusetts and North Carolina, often times working seven days per week.

Walter had many loves in his life, primarily he loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending his time with them, laughing and kidding around. He loved cooking and watching football, especially his beloved New England Patriots. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Walter served his country with honor and distinction in the United States Army.

He is survived by his children; Marika Bellemare and her husband Steven of New Ipswich, NH, Walter Brockney, III of Athol, MA, Amy Brockney of Athol, MA, Shawn Brockney of Athol, MA, Tyler Brockney of Pilot Mountain, NC and Jilian Clark of Athol, MA. Grandchildren; Evan Brockney, Meya Gregoire and Sophia, Maddox and Marcus Bellemare. He is also survived by his siblings; Robert Brockney and his wife Diane of Athol, MA, Bonnie Brockney of Fitchburg, MA, Lori Brockney of New Port Richey, FL, J-Ann West of New Port Richey, FL and Jake West of New Port Richey, FL.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
Download Now