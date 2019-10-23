|
ATHOL- Walter J Poirier, 86, of Athol, died Saturday October 19, at UMass Medical Center. Walter was born August 10, 1933, in Gardner, son of the late Philip and the late Amelia (Boudreau) Poirier. Walter quit school in order to support his family before joining the United States Navy. He was a zone marker for over 60 years. He owned and operated Poirier Guidelines serving New England and surrounding areas. Walter was a member of the Athol American Legion and Our Lady Immaculate Church. He was the proud winner of the River Rat Race in 1969 and 1970. Family was priority for Walter. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was affectionately called Papa. He will be remembered for his generosity. He loved helping people and was always willing to donate his time and skills painting lines at many local churches, hospitals, and police stations. He was also a dedicated Patriots fan and enjoyed going to the casino. His wife of 45 years, Betty (Emond) Poirier, died in 2000. He was also predeceased by his sisters Mimi Sabettini and Rena Poirier. He leaves five daughters, Michelle Lanoue, Renee Poirier, Janine Desousa, Sue Vescovi, and Michelle Kennedy, all of Athol; seven grandchildren, Sarah Lavanti of Florida, Adam Lanoue of Enfield, NH, Hannah Lanoue-Carrizo of Spencer, Andrew Desousa of Worcester, Devan Desousa of CA, Emily Vescovi and Jordan Vescovi, both of Athol; four great grandchildren Jackson, Lauren, Brooke, and Aidan; One sister, Rachel Blais and her husband, Chuck of Gardner; many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Monday, October 28, at 11:00 AM at Saint Francis Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Orange. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758 516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org, or to American diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or by visiting diabetes.org.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019