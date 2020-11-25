1/1
Walter W. Hickey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter W Hickey, 98 of Athol, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at home. He was born in Athol on August 25, 1922, the son of the late Walter J. and the late Maud B. (Fielding) Hickey. Walter grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He worked at Union Twist Drill for many years as a welder; he also worked for Rodney Hunt. He was a member of the Athol Congregational Church. He enjoyed gardening and watching birds and butterflies. He leaves one daughter, Lynn Bemis of Bolton, MA; two sons, Clift Hickey of Sedona, AZ, Pete Hickey of Athol; one sister, Barbara Phelps of Athol; seven grandchildren, Tessa Simonds, Troy Simonds, Bret Bemis, Ambray Ernst, Tina Guiffre-Hickey, Drake Hickey, Sherrie Sexton; nine great grandchildren, Piper, Diesel, Aaron, Corrine, Chandler, Noah, Madison, Kaitlin and Evan; and several nieces and nephews. Walter was adored by his children and though he lived a very long and happy life, their sorrow is still deeply felt at his passing. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Marion L. (Groves) Hickey who passed in 2011, by a daughter, Laureen Wilder, by one sister, Gloria Brennan, by two brothers, John Hickey, Leonard Hickey and by his sister in-law, Barbara Emmett and her husband William. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Highland Cemetery, Hillside Terrace, Athol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Athol Congregational Church, 1225 Chestnut St, Athol, MA 01331 To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Higgins O'Connor Funeral Home 146 Main St., Athol is directing arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Higgins-O'Connor Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved