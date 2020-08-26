1/1
Wanita M. Soucie
Wanita M. (Dodson) Soucie, 107, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, Northampton. She was born on August 2, 1913, in Sacramento, CA, daughter of the late Tennyson Dodson and Fannie (Abernathy, Dodson) Willard. A longtime Athol resident, she attended Athol schools, belonged to the Red Hat Society, and worked for LS Starrett Company for 25 years before residing in Florida for over 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards, and bingo. For years, while residing at Rockridge Retirement Community, Wanita loved to watch the Ma State Police barracks from her window to be sure "they were safe".

She is survived by two sons, Donald R. Soucie of San Antonio, TX, and Douglas E. Soucie of Orange; one daughter, Carol V. Watelet of West Hatfield; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; first husband, Richard H. Soucie in 1976; second husband, Arnold Hagens in 1997; son, Lawrence H. Soucie in 2018; and two sisters, Mildred Hastings in 1946 and Virginia Meehan in 2004. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MA State Police Benevolent Fund. https://spambenevolentfund.org/ To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
