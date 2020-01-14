|
|
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Wayne LeRoy Hess went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his wife Deryl Jean Hess, four children: Cynthia Hess, Sacramento, California, Candis Elkin, Sacramento, California, Cristen Lett, New Salem, Massachusetts and Hans Hess, Carmel, California. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother: Joyce, Darlene, Patty and Henry, as well as 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and one on the way,along with numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was first and foremost devoted to God. He was a loving husband, and an involved father. He enlisted in the Navy when he was 17, and served for five years, split service. He served in the Korean conflict, during which time he earned three medals.
He returned and went to college at San Diego State, earning a Bachelor's degree in psychology. He later earned his Master's degree in social work from St. Louis University in St. Louis Missouri. While attending school in San Diego, he helped found a church in Spring Valley, and remained a minister for years.
He was a social worker, a private therapist, a writer, and in his 60s he returned to Concordia University and became a Lutheran minister. He worked with his son Hans while Hans built his business, Elevation Burger in Falls Church Virginia. He then retired in Carmel and subsequently moved to Massachusetts to be near his daughter in New Salem.
He will be most remembered for his love and commitment to the Lord and his family. We always knew he loved us even when there was disagreement or conflict, and taught us to do the same.
A memorial service for Wayne on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m, at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, Massachusetts.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020