Wayne P. Lincoln, 70, of Adams Road, most recently a resident of Poet Seat Nursing Home, died on Thursday evening, April 2, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield from complications of the Coronavirus.
Born in Montague on July 6, 1949, he was a son of Donald P. and Lois S. (Jardine) Lincoln. He grew up in Warwick and graduated from Greenfield Vocational School in 1968.
In 2002, Wayne married Joyce (Williams) whom he had met in 1999. He previously had been married to Joy (Johnson) and Lori (DeLisle).
A truck driver all his life, Wayne enjoyed the open road. Besides driving for himself, he had worked for Great American Trucking, R&D Transport, Castine's Movers, Wheaton Van Lines, Allstate Asphalt, Sodco and Tuckahoe Trucking to name a few. He was very proud he had logged more than a million miles and had visited all states except Washington, Alaska, Hawaii.
Wayne was an avid Stock car fan. He enjoyed watching and working on cars, especially his own #55 which he raced at Riverside, Claremont and Monadnock Speedways. He also had an interest in fishing, especially ice fishing with his father and son. He enjoyed the ocean and vacationing in Maine with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Lincoln of Greenfield; children, Julie Wheeler and her husband, Jim, of Erving, Donald Lincoln of Athol, and Jessica Matthews of Athol; grandchildren, Allison Wheeler, Gabriella Matthews, and Mackenzie Matthews; a sister, Elaine Lincoln of Orange; step daughters, Amanda Mankowsky of Warwick and Margaret Browning-Milotte of Northfield; step son, Sam "Jake" Browning of Northfield; step grandchildren, Whitney Milotte, Peter Milotte, Luke Milotte and Samantha Browning.
Wayne was predeceased by his father on December 4, 1991; his mother on January 9, 2019; and by a brother, Dennis Lincoln on July 2, 2014.
There are no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020