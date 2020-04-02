|
Wayne R. Newton, 74, of Royalston, died Tuesday, March 31st at Wachusett Manor, after an illness.
Wayne was born July 15, 1945, son of the late Willard and the late Dorothy (Winchester) Newton. Wayne served as the Royalston Fire Chief for 35 years until his retirement in 2008. He was the organist for the 1st & 2nd Congregational Churches of Royalston for over 40 years. Wayne was also a school bus driver and owned and operated Wayne R. Newton Building and Excavation.
As a lifelong Royalston resident, Wayne served on the town's Cemetery Commission, the Conservation Commission, the Planning Board and as a member of the J.N. Bartlett Fund. Wayne also served on the Worcester West Forest Fire Warden Association and was proud to be a committee head for the Athol High School Lights Committee.
He leaves his son: Scott Newton and significant other, Mary Amero; his daughter: Jennifer Winters and husband, Michael; stepson: Joseph Spear and wife, Amanda; stepdaughters: McKenzie Spear and significant other, Nick Robbins and Colleen Spear; as well as eight grandchildren; three brothers: Willard Newton, Geoffrey Newton and wife, Diana and Keith Newton and wife, Deborah; two sisters: Anne Robertson and husband, Lyall and Deborah Bullock and husband, Fred; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to the Royalston Fire and EMS Association, P.O. Box 53, Royalston, MA 01368.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020