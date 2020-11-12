Wilfred "Bill" Cloutier, 96, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born October 21, 1924 in Guilford, Vermont to the late Wilfred J. and Blanche (Gates) Clouiter. He was a resident of Sebring Florida since 1980, formerly living in South Royalston, MA.
Wilfred was of Catholic faith.
He served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Bill was a salesman for many years, then in 1971, he owned and operated Pete & Henry's in Royalston. He also started the Boys Donut Shop in Athol in 1978.
Bill retired to Florida in 1980 where he was an avid golfer, playing into his 90's.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia M. (Harris); six children, Christine Taylor of Waxhaw, NC, Suzanne Strong and her husband, Kent, of Athol, Sandra Allard and her husband Edward of Osspiee, NH, John Cloutier and his wife Terry of Royalston, Gene Cloutier and his wife Beth of Orange and Robert Cloutier of Sebring, FL; as well as 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
There are no services at this time.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM