William J. Howell, 87, of Norfolk MA died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by family after succumbing due to complications from a fall.
Born in Arcadia, Louisiana on April 7, 1933, he was the son of the late James and Marteil (Cox) Howell. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1951. Bill attended Louisiana Polytechnic Technical in Ruston, LA on a football scholarship. In 1956 he earned a Bachelor of Science at the United States Naval Academy Annapolis Maryland. Bill was on the track team for 4 years and attended Heptagonal Games as a Pole Vaulter. In 1962, he earned a Bachelor Science in Electrical Engineering at U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey California. He was a Naval Officer from 1956 to 1965.
Bill's last employment was with the Nordblom Management Co is Boston MA, retiring in 1995.
Bill was an avid reader of history and religion. He was a big fan of the New England Patriots and season ticket holder for several years. He loved tennis and played for several years with his friends at Wimbledon 109 Tennis Club. Bill loved to ride his bike and took it on many adventures.
His beloved Arcadia held a special place in his heart. Nancy and Bill (Jerry) took many trips there over the years to visit friends and family and to attend reunions with his high school classmates from the class of 1951. Go Hornets!
Known for his sweet soul and unassuming manner, Bill was a kind loving husband. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy (Colo) Howell, his daughters, Sarah Brunner of Vienna, Austria and Elizabeth Brunner of Apex, North Carolina.
He was predeceased in death by his mother (Martiel) and father (James Howell), brother Bobbie James Howell, sister and brother in law Jeannie and Mike Porcari.
He also leaves his brother and sister-in law Vic and MaryAnne Colo, nieces and nephews Diane Porcari, Mike and Nancy Porcari, John and Marggi Porcari, Carol Porcari, Anne Colo and Tom and Sonia Colo.
Bill was an active member of the American Legion Post #0335, serving as Chaplin and a member of the Federated Church of Norfolk. Prior to moving north, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Arcadia.
A service will be held on Thursday, October 29th 2020 at 11:00 at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange with Fr. Shawn O'Connor from St. Mary's Church of Orange officiating.
Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.
If you wish, a memorial may be sent to the Federated Church of Norfolk at 1 Union Street, P.O. Box 315 Norfolk, MA 02056.
