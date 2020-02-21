|
|
William R. Colton, age 96, passed away on January 19, 2020 in Barrington, IL.
He was born on September 4, 1923 in Athol, MA.
William is survived by his children Sharon (Bobby Hampton) Colton, William (Deborah) Colton, Patrick "Tom" (Kathleen) Colton, Robert (Anne) Colton, Mary Wilkerson, and Janet "Janie" (Paul) Roskopf; step-children Greg (Cheryl) Hausmann, John (Debbie) Hausmann, Fred (Carol) Hausmann,and Joan (Bill) Karczewaki; siblings Margaret (the late Jack) Coty, Mary (the late Lee) Maciacius, Richard (Barbara) Colton; special friend Maureen Stark; he also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and William Richard Colton; wives Irene Colton and Ruthmary Hausmann Colton; mother-in-law Mary Kelleher.
William proudly served our country during WWII as a member of the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He fought in The Battle of the Bulge and he was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant. He was also awarded the French Legion of Honor in 2017.
When back in the states, he obtained a degree in Civil Engineering and retired as President of Griffin Pipe.
Always a man strong in his Catholic Faith, he most recently was parishioner at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrington, IL.
William loved music, and as a youth played both the clarinet and the saxophone. He loved golf, sailing, and the circus, and even volunteered at The Ringling Museum in Sarasota, FL.
William was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020