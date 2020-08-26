1/1
Yvonne Grace Girard
1960 - 2020
Yvonne Girard, 59, of Canaan, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, NH.

Yvonne was born in Middleborough, MA to Pauline Spooner and Louis Bradford on September 6th, 1960, and was adopted by Roger Spooner in 1974. She graduated from Athol High School in 1978 and went to work for the Athol Table Shop. Yvonne married Joseph Girard on August 12th, 1989 in Petersham, MA. Though their relationship turned out to be less permanent than either of them expected, they remained friends and went on to raise two children. She enjoyed listening to audio books and music, and spending time with her family and friends.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Spooner, and her father, Roger Spooner. She is survived by her daughter, Leia, son, Damien, son-in-law, Leroy, sisters, Cheryl and Wendy, brother, Joseph, ex-husband, Joseph, friends Allison and Ruth, and two cats, Paulie and Teddy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 3 PM at Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to World Wildlife Fund, Inc., a nonprofit organization, EIN #52-1693387, with address at 1250 24th Street N, Washington, DC 20037, or its lawful successor.

Published in Athol Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
