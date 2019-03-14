DANNEMAN, Aaron Aaron Danneman, age 68, of Roswell, passed away on March 12 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital after a short illness. Aaron was born in Atlanta to Fred and Rosa Lee Danneman, of blessed memory. He attended Grady High School and the University of Georgia, and enjoyed a 40-plus-year career with Siemens (formerly Westinghouse) as a systems coordinator. A sweet and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Aaron is survived by his wife of 26 years, Suzy Danneman; his children, Laura and Shawn Wilkes, Amy and Andrew Milburn, Steven and Stephanie Fontanazza, and Melissa Daugherty and Shawn Gray; his sister, Cheryl Danneman; his 10 beloved grandchildren, Addy, Reagan, Savannah, Jase, Kennedy, Blake, Camryn, Gage, Kailyn, and Axle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. His family gives thanks that he is without pain and knows that he's looking down from his Harley in heaven. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 15, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, followed by a memorial service and reception at 12:30 pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Johns Creek. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at ecaware.org. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary