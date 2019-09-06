|
KING, Jr., Dr. Aaron L. Dr. Aaron L. King, Jr., 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 3, 2019. Born on July 17, 1931, in Atlanta, GA, Aaron was Dr. Aaron L. King, Sr. and Eliza King's only child. Aaron graduated Bass High School in 1948 and went on to serve in the US Army. He graduated from Emory College and went on to graduate from Emory Dental School, where he earned a DDS degree and worked as a part time instructor for many years. Dr. King practiced dentistry for nearly 65 years with several longtime prominent Atlanta dentists and was the senior dentist in the partnership of King, Sanderson and Hoover. He was the team Dentist at Georgia Tech for 56 years starting with Football officially in 1965. In 2004, he was inducted in to the Georgia Tech Sport's Hall of Fame. In addition, Aaron served as a Head Official and photographer of air racing for a number of years, participating in races in Reno, NV and Oshkosh, WI. Dr. King is survived by numerous close friends and colleagues that he considered family, and he was family to them. A Visitation will be conducted on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at H.M. Patterson Spring Hill Chapel followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Entombment will take place at Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019