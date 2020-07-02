Aaron O'Brien

O'BRIEN, Aaron Michael Aaron Michael O'Brien age 43 passed away on June 26, 2020 at his home in Suwanee, GA. Aaron was born in Orange, CA in 1977. Soon after, his family moved to Gwinnett County, GA where he spent the earlier part of his life. He was a gifted athlete with exceptional speed. He played soccer since the age of five, while taking a break to play football at Tucker Youth where he excelled as a running back, kicker, and made the travel team. He went on to play varsity soccer at St. Pius X Catholic High School with the Golden Lions, winning a state championship in 1995, with Aaron scoring two goals for the victory. He was selected as all DeKalb County and the AJC DeKalb Extra Boys Player of the Year for his Athletic prowess at St. Pius. He was also listed in a National Soccer Magazine as one of the nation's top 50 rising collegiate freshmen. He accepted a four-year soccer scholarship at Campbell University where he excelled on and off the field. While at Campbell Aaron earned his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Business Administration. While professional soccer opportunities were available, he decided to attend law school at California Western in San Diego, CA. Upon graduation he elected to take the bar exam in Nevada intending to practice law in Clark County, Las Vegas, NV. After passing the bar he accepted a job in the public defender's office doing criminal defense work for Clark County. In a career move, Aaron accepted a position with an esteemed plaintiff's personal injury law firm in Las Vegas only to later learn that he had contracted a serious cancer that required surgery, organ loss and extensive chemotherapy. This derailed his legal career for a time, during which Aaron pursued a spiritual journey and traveled to the Middle East to Israel to follow the path of Jesus. While in Israel, he joined a kibbutz in northern Israel in this journey where he lived for about a year, after which Aaron elected to return to the State of Georgia to pursue a law practice. After passing the bar exam in Georgia he practiced law in the greater metro area. In 2014 he joined his father's law firm in Norcross, GA. After many years of successful trial practice his reputation grew as a trial attorney whose charm and wit grasped the attention of his jurors and the Court, with whom he always had great rapport. Aaron's unfortunate death has left his family, his law firm and the practice of law with an incalculable loss. The sharp knife of a short life. Aaron is survived by his wife, Anastasia and their two daughters, Sophia and Maria, along with his parents, Margaret and Patrick, his brother, Evan and sister-in-law, Allison, his sister, Colleen Stéen and brother-in-law, Johan. It would be remiss not to add that he is also survived by a welter of close friends with whom he has been associated and for whom he has provided support along with receiving support from them, including Monsignor Richard Lopez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store