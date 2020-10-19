AARON, Stewart Stewart (Stew) Irwin Aaron, age 81, of Atlanta, GA, passed away after a courageous fight with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma on October 17, 2020. Stew graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. degree in Business followed by an MBA from George Washington University. Stew was in ROTC and upon graduation, entered the United States Navy as an Ensign with his first post aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence as a communications officer. Following the Navy Stew was with DuPont in Seaford, DE. Moving on, he came to Baltimore, MD for Sagner, Inc. then transferred to Atlanta as the regional director for the men's clothing firm. After a few years he started his own real estate firm, Atlanta Syndicates, Inc. His final stop was as the Founder and President of LABS, Inc. for over 30 years where he worked with his two daughters and son-in law. Stew was also involved in the community where he was President of the Gate City Lodge of B'nai B'rith. Temple Emanu-El was an important part of his family's life where he served in many positions including President. At Emanu-El, Stew participated in Chevra Torah every Saturday morning for the past 27 years. He loved biking and was a proud Bad Boy Biker, a group he started 20 years ago with now over 200 riders on their email list. Stew also enjoyed entertaining family and friends at Lake Oconee. An avid Costco regular he could be seen there a few times a week shopping and talking to friends. Stew was predeceased by his mother, Charlotte Weinberg and father, Abraham and his sister, June. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Beverly Legum Aaron; his cherished children Lisa and Andy Schwartz, Amy Ripans and fiancé Don Pozin, and was PopPop to his adored grandchildren, Amanda and Jeremy Schwartz and Hannah and Max Ripans. Memorial donations may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30350. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



