Abdul Muhammad Obituary
MUHAMMAD, Abdul The Celebration of Life Service for Minister Abdul Rahman Aquil Muhammad of Atlanta, GA; Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, SW Atlanta, GA. Minister Louis Farrakhan, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Remains to lie in-state Friday at 4 PM; Muhammad's Mosque #15, 3642 Campbellton Rd. Atlanta, GA. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
