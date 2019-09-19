|
GAYNES, Abe Abe Gaynes, son of Benjamin and Betty Ginsky, died in Atlanta on September 17, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born in Odessa, Ukraine, was raised in Newark and Irvington, New Jersey, and graduated from Irvington High School. He was a member of an anti-artillery unit in the U.S. Army during World War II. As a teenager, Abe met the love of his life, Yolanda, at the Jersey shore and they married upon his return from his military service. They raised their family in Millburn, New Jersey, where they lived for 35 years. Abe was the owner of Red Star Paint and Wallpaper in Irvington for over twenty years. He had many hobbies, including a keen interest in nature, but he especially loved tennis, which he played for 40 years. Yola and Abe retired to Boca Raton, and then to Delray Beach, Florida. They enjoyed a life filled with travel and tennis. In 2009, Yola and Abe moved to Atlanta to live near family, where they remained until their respective deaths. Abe is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Shelley Gaynes and their children Jonathan, Melanie and Carley Gaynes, and by his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Richard Gelfond and by their daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Adam Lowy, and Wendy and Gary Strauss, and by five great-grandchildren: Ryan and Devin Lowy and Gabby, Julia and Maci Strauss. Sign the online guest book at www.edressler.com. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to Weinstein Hospice in Atlanta, GA, , or a . A funeral service will take place at 1:30 PM, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 5303 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA, with a family burial to follow. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019