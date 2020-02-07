|
|
ROLAND, Ada Mae Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ada Mae Roland, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 12 PM, at Salem Bible Church; Rev. Joseph L. Williams, Pastor; Pastor Leonard Perryman, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Survivors include husband, Charlie Roland, son, Michael Roland (Vickie), daughter, Stephanie Merritt, grandchildren, DarMarcus, Destiny, Morgan and Myles, and daughter-in-law, Wilhemina Roland. Viewing from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020