Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Salem Bible Church
Ada Roland Obituary
ROLAND, Ada Mae Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ada Mae Roland, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 12 PM, at Salem Bible Church; Rev. Joseph L. Williams, Pastor; Pastor Leonard Perryman, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Survivors include husband, Charlie Roland, son, Michael Roland (Vickie), daughter, Stephanie Merritt, grandchildren, DarMarcus, Destiny, Morgan and Myles, and daughter-in-law, Wilhemina Roland. Viewing from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
