GRENPASTURES, Adei-Mai The Rev Adei-Mai Morningstar Grenpastures passed into eternal life on Dec. 29, 2019. She earned her R.N. degree in New York and studied at the John Jay School of Law Enforcement in New York City. She expanded her law enforcement qualifications by working in forensics, as a hostage negotiator, and as a mediation counselor. She left the law enforcement field and moved to Atlanta. She became credentialed as a psychiatric nurse, working at both Grady Hospital and Wesley Woods as a nurse supervisor. While working in her nursing positions, Adei also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mercer University. Always cravingmore education and larger opportunities to serve others, she then earned a Master of Divinity degree from Candler School of Theology and was ordained as a Disciples of Christ minister at First Christian Church in Decatur in 1994. Adei was blessed with many gifts and she used them all to serve God and care for those who needed her healing touch and her spiritual wisdom. She always honored her Cherokee heritage and her Christian faith. She used her beautiful singing voice to praise God andher strong preaching voice to share the love of Christ. Adei's parents and 3 brothers pre-deceased her. She is survived by a half-brother (William), a nephew, Christopher D. Milton, and her beloved fur-child, Wolf Bear. A service of celebration of Adei's lifewill be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 PM, at Decatur First Christian Church, 601 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur GA, the Rev. Dr. James Brewer-Calvert, Senior Pastor. The Rev. Jackie Jenkins, officiant. Services entrusted to Wages and Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020