Services
Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
1040 Main Street
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 469-9811
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Decatur First Christian Church
601 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adei-Mai Grenpastures
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adei-Mai Grenpastures

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adei-Mai Grenpastures Obituary
GRENPASTURES, Adei-Mai The Rev Adei-Mai Morningstar Grenpastures passed into eternal life on Dec. 29, 2019. She earned her R.N. degree in New York and studied at the John Jay School of Law Enforcement in New York City. She expanded her law enforcement qualifications by working in forensics, as a hostage negotiator, and as a mediation counselor. She left the law enforcement field and moved to Atlanta. She became credentialed as a psychiatric nurse, working at both Grady Hospital and Wesley Woods as a nurse supervisor. While working in her nursing positions, Adei also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mercer University. Always cravingmore education and larger opportunities to serve others, she then earned a Master of Divinity degree from Candler School of Theology and was ordained as a Disciples of Christ minister at First Christian Church in Decatur in 1994. Adei was blessed with many gifts and she used them all to serve God and care for those who needed her healing touch and her spiritual wisdom. She always honored her Cherokee heritage and her Christian faith. She used her beautiful singing voice to praise God andher strong preaching voice to share the love of Christ. Adei's parents and 3 brothers pre-deceased her. She is survived by a half-brother (William), a nephew, Christopher D. Milton, and her beloved fur-child, Wolf Bear. A service of celebration of Adei's lifewill be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 PM, at Decatur First Christian Church, 601 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur GA, the Rev. Dr. James Brewer-Calvert, Senior Pastor. The Rev. Jackie Jenkins, officiant. Services entrusted to Wages and Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adei-Mai's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -