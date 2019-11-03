|
CARTER (HEFFERNAN), Adela April 29, 1938 - Oct. 30, 2019 Adela went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. Adela graduated in 1956 from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Atlanta and went on to have a 25-year career as a successful real estate agent in Atlanta. Her real estate career earned her the friendship of many colleagues and clients as well as the distinction of being a lifelong member of the Million-Dollar Club of the Atlanta Realtors Association. Above all else, Adela loved to talk about her four sons, Joel, Gary, Barry and Mark Newsom, all of whom graduated from Marist School, and her grandchildren Corey and Blake. Her fond memories of her time at Sacred Heart and her love of Georgia Tech athletics were always favorite topics of discussion as well. Adela loved traveling to beautiful places and cherished time at the beach most of all. Hilton Head Island was her favorite get away, and she and her husband, Tom, shared many happy times there with their beloved poodle, Cadie. Adela was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alice Heffernan, and she is survived by her husband Tom Carter, Sr. of Alpharetta, sister Alice Sneed of Atlanta, sons Joel Newsom, Gary Newsom, Barry Newsom, and Mark Newsom all of Atlanta, step-children Tom Carter, Jr. (Dani) of Dunwoody, Christy Carter Violand (Bill) of Tampa, FL and Matt Carter (Angie) of Roswell, grandchildren Corey Marshburn Lopez (Joseph) of West Palm Beach, FL and Blake Guerra of Marietta, GA and 7 step-grandchildren. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Adela are invited to join the family at a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6 PM - 8 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 AM at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019