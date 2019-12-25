|
SPILLER (CARSWELL), Adele Adele Carswell Spiller, 90, of Atlanta, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. A native of West Orange, NJ she was born March 20, 1929, the daughter of Elwood and Harriet Carswell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Richard C. Spiller whom she met at Travelers Insurance Co. Adele enjoyed her neighborhood and tennis friends and was a volunteer with St. Bede's Altar Guild, voter polling station and Dekalb General Hospital. She is survived by her sons and daughters in law Rick and Melanie Spiller, Bruce and Sandra Spiller, her sister Midge Werner, grandchildren Samantha (Steve) Richardson, Daniel (Hally) Spiller, Ross Spiller and her great-granddaughters Kennedy and Cameron Richardson. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Bede's Episcopal Church with Rev. Chad Vaughn officiating. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 25, 2019