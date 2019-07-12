Services
Adell Brownlee Obituary
BROWNLEE, Adell Gertrude Adell Gertrude (Ethridge) Brownlee, age 93 of Lilburn, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Keith Hamilton and Mr. Mike Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Brownlee was preceded in death by her husband, Grady L. Brownlee; son, Travis Brownlee; parents, Malita (Peevy) Ethridge and William Preston Ethridge; sisters, Mary Jane Corbin, Maebell Moon, and Earilee Vanderford; brothers, Thomas Ethridge, Julian Ethridge and Leonard Ethridge. She is survived by her daughter, Avis Williams of Lilburn; son, Tommy "Wink" Brownlee of Lilburn; daughters and son in law, Arlene and John Soares of Lilburn and Darlene and Tony Burrell of Loganville; daughter in law, Brenda Brownlee of Monroe; grandchildren, Sharon and Ted Gray, Amy and Shane Partee, Michael Brownlee, Charly and Randy McGinley, Jennifer and P.J. Pierce, Deanna Vanderwyst, and Jacob Burrell; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchildren; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 and 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
