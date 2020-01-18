Resources
HAYNES, Adell May Ms. Adell May Haynes,75, of Covington, GA passed on January 4, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday January 19, 2020 9 AM at Conyers Seven-Day Adventist Church 3100 Old Salem Road Conyers, GA 30013. Senior Pastor Curtis Fox. Internment Lawnwood Memorial Park. Remains will lie in state from 8 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Please express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, Ga. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 18, 2020
