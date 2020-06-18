FRISCHER, Adrienne Adrienne Frischer, age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed away June 15, 2020. Survivors include her son, Mitchell Netherton, daughter, Melanie White, grandchildren, Sari Benamy, Joshua Netherton, Noah Netherton, Nick White, Sami Netherton, great grandson, Michael Benamy, and sister, Deanna Neuman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta. 770-451-4999.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 18, 2020.