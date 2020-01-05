Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Paradise Missionary Baptist Church
1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy
NW Atlanta, GA
View Map
Adriquis M. "Lilman" Sales

SALES, Adriquis M. Mr. Adriquis "Lilman" Sales of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 31, 2019. Celebration of life services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12 noon, Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, NW Atlanta 30318. Dr. Charles Harper III, Pastor; Pastor Dr. Bryant Bell, Eulogist. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife RaKisha Sales; daughter Karesha Sales; son Adriquis Sales Jr; mother, Karen Sales; father, Milton Sales; brothers, Rodriquis J. Sales (Sonya Allen) and Milton Sales; sister, Miltrina Sales; grandmothers, Emma McCullough and Evelyn Sales; mother-in-law, Janice R. Moore; father-in-law, Royce Pettis, the entire Moore, Pettis and Luke Families; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held today from 1 PM -8 PM in our chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020
