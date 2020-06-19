TOMASZEWSKI, Agatha J. Agatha J Tomaszewski, age 85, much loved by her family and friends, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at Autumn Breeze Nursing Home in Marietta, GA. Born September 2, 1934 in Whitestone, NY, daughter of Paul and Angelina Corsaro. Agatha was a loving wife and mother who raised a family in Albany, NY. She often volunteered at her children's schools and worked at Albany Medical Center. In addition to being an avid gardener, participating in various sports brought her great joy, especially swimming and ice skating. Despite the curve balls life sent her way, she persevered and was generous to a fault. Above all else Agatha valued, loved and cherished her family. Survivors include her loving children, Richard (Joann) Tomaszewski of Dunwoody, GA, and Angela (Charles) Bartholomew of Canandaigua, NY, her loving grandchildren Elizabeth Tomaszewski (Pat Dixon) of Newark, DE, Annamaria (Alexis) Colon Ortiz of Newnan, GA, Danielle (Thomas) Lyon of Canandaigua, NY, Diane (Greg) Lewandowski of Canandaigua, NY, Charles Bartholomew of Canandaigua, NY, and her great-granddaughter Artemis Ana Colon Tomaszewski. Agatha was predeceased by her husband, Francis Richard Tomaszewski of Albany, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made in Agatha's honor to American Cancer Society. Private services will be held on a future date in Niskayuna, NY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.