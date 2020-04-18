|
MORAITAKIS, Aglaia Aglaia Moraitakis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, two days before the 70th anniversary of her wedding to her beloved husband, Costa Moraitakis, of blessed memory. Her loss at this time is warmly overshadowed by the joy she brought and kindness she shared with her family and all who knew her. She was the personification of the power of positive thinking, who took genuine interest in listening to and understanding the thoughts of all those with whom she came into contact. Her determination, intelligence and love provided a lifetime of inspiration to her children. Her spirit will live on within us in the emulation of character she passed along. Aggie was a true native Atlantan, born in Atlanta, grew up in midtown, and made Atlanta home for all of her 89 years. She was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, big sister, aunt, teacher, churchgoer, musician, and a wonderful cook. Aggie worked in positions that gave her the opportunity to deal with the public and particularly young folks. She taught kindergarten for many years, and served as a surrogate parent in DeKalb County mentoring foster children. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Atlanta, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and for several years serving as administrator of the Atlanta Greek Festival. Aggie worked with the Atlanta Women's Chamber of Commerce where she served as the Director of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. She is survived by her children Nick (Effie) Moraitakis, Pete Moraitakis, and Ann Marie Moraitakis; her grandchildren, Costa (Becca) Moraitakis, Peter Moraitakis, and Catherine (Patrick) Morris, Lia (Easley) Hooff and Maria Moraitakis, as well as three great-grandchildren and her sisters, JoAnn Stewart and Eleftheria Moraitakis.. In addition to her husband, Costa, Aggie was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Nichols Moraitakis, Pete's wife. At this time a private service will be held, with a memorial service for friends and family to be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please choose a or the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Atlanta. To leave condolences for the family please visit asturner.com. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2020