Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
Loganville, GA 30052
(770) 466-1544
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
Loganville, GA 30052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
Loganville, GA 30052
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Eternal Hills Memory Gardens
Snellville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Adams


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Adams Obituary
ADAMS (BRISCOE), Agnes Agnes Briscoe Adams, age 97 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9 AM. Born in Walton County, Agnes was the daughter of the late George W. Briscoe and Nellie Titshaw Briscoe. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Atlanta and Georgia Life and Health Insurance Company until she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron E. Adams, in 2011. Agnes is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Lanice and Judy Adams and Steve and Debbie Adams, both of Loganville, sister, Annette Shelnutt of Oxford, Grandchildren, Bobby Adams of Conyers, Becky and Donnie Wilkins of Tucker, Great Grandchildren, Jayden and Jazlyn Adams of Sumter, SC, and Many Nieces and Nephews. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Suite 260, Duluth, GA 30097. The family will receive friends from 3 PM - 6 PM, on Sunday, March 15, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, March 16, at the Loganville Chapel. Minister Don Hardison will officiate. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -