ADAMS (BRISCOE), Agnes Agnes Briscoe Adams, age 97 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9 AM. Born in Walton County, Agnes was the daughter of the late George W. Briscoe and Nellie Titshaw Briscoe. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Atlanta and Georgia Life and Health Insurance Company until she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron E. Adams, in 2011. Agnes is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Lanice and Judy Adams and Steve and Debbie Adams, both of Loganville, sister, Annette Shelnutt of Oxford, Grandchildren, Bobby Adams of Conyers, Becky and Donnie Wilkins of Tucker, Great Grandchildren, Jayden and Jazlyn Adams of Sumter, SC, and Many Nieces and Nephews. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Suite 260, Duluth, GA 30097. The family will receive friends from 3 PM - 6 PM, on Sunday, March 15, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, March 16, at the Loganville Chapel. Minister Don Hardison will officiate. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020