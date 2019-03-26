PEACOCK, Agnes Agnes Holman Peacock, age 82, of Dacula, GA passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, James E. Peacock; son, Mike Peacock; granddaughter, Michelle Elaine Peacock; parents, Luther and Ida Holman; and sister, Mildred V. Rainwater. She is survived by her children, Deborah and Perry Luthi, Hoschton, GA, Reggie Peacock, Dacula, GA and Randy and Belinda Peacock, Bethlehem, GA; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Peacock, Winder, GA; grandchildren, Laura and Anthony Dufrene, Brent and Kristin Luthi, Heather and Chad Stewart, Michael Peacock, Lee Peacock and Adam Peacock; six great grandchildren, Marissa Coley, Lilly Luthi, Laney Luthi, Olivia Luthi, Hailey Dufrene, and Logan Stewart; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Boyd, Alabama, Linda and John Spearman, Alabama and Brenda Holman, Alabama; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Peacock was born March 1, 1937 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1955 graduate of Russell High School in Atlanta, GA. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Peacock was a member of Dacula Church of God in Dacula, GA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Carroll, Pastor of the Dacula Church of God, officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary