GODOY, Ahida Ahida Godoy, 79, of Alpharetta died on Friday, the 22nd of November 2019. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Marcia Godoy of Roswell, Clay Godoy of Alpharetta; and grandchildren, Tyler and Sydney Godoy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for family and friends on Wednesday, the 27th of November at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Roswell. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2019