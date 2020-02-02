|
CANTRELL (HAMBRIGHT), Aileen Aileen Hambright Cantrell, 103, of Kennesaw, GA, died Jan. 30, 2020. She was born in Cherokee County, SC on June 9, 1916 to the late Thomas A. Hambright, Sr. and Mabel Weir Hambright. She was the widow of Alvie D. Cantrell. Aileen lived most of her life in Davidson, NC and was very involved in the community. Davidson residents knew her from Main Street Davidson where she and her husband owned and operated the local Western Auto Store and where she was the Western Union representative for the town. Later she and her Western Union desk were a fixture at Mary Mac's Dress Shop. She was one of the original parents involved in establishing the Davidson Little League program and served as secretary/treasurer for many years. She has been a member of the Davidson College Presbyterian Church and the Cornelius and Long Creek Eastern Star for over 65 years. Survivors include her daughter, Jo Ann Kiser (Dan) of Woodstock, GA, and son, Doug Cantrell (Jean) of Kennesaw, GA, sisters, Bess Phifer and Sue Drye of Kings Mountain, NC and sister-in-law, Josephine Hambright of Anderson, SC, four grandchildren, Alisa Smith (Mike) of Woodstock, GA, Scott Kiser (Melissa) of Marietta, GA, Thomas Cantrell of Phoenix, AZ and Todd Cantrell of Browns Mills, NJ, seven great-grandchildren, MJ and Jake Smith, Caden and Ethan Cantrell, and Jackson, Sam, and Griffin Kiser. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence, Tom and Anderson and sisters Lucy Hambright Kinard and Louise Hambright Roberts. A memorial service will be held at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 PM. Burial at Mimosa Cemetery will precede the memorial service at 1 PM. Visitation with friends will follow the memorial service at the church. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family: www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davidson College Presbyterian Church, PO Box 337, Davidson, NC 28036 or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020