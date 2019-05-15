BARNWELL, Aina Jo Aina Jo Barnwell, 74, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away suddenly on April 28 at the home of her daughter in Houston, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 26 at the Armuchee Music Park, 899 Turkey Mountain Rd, Armuchee, Georgia 30105 (http://bit.ly/AinaMemorial). Aina Jo was born in New York City to Hugh and Frances Olsen on May 28, 1944. After a childhood in New York and Philadelphia, she spent much of her adolescence and young adulthood in East Corinth, Vermont and graduated from high school at the nearby Bradford Academy. She later went on to graduate from Skidmore College with a degree in biology. She worked in several university and government laboratory positions as a technician and research assistant, and later as an office manager at Atlanta Signal Processors Incorporated. She married Thomas Pinkney Barnwell III on June 22, 1968 in East Corinth, Vermont. Aina Jo was deeply involved as a singer and upright bass player in the bluegrass and traditional music communities of both Georgia and Nova Scotia, and along with her husband Tom, she was inducted into the Hall of Honor of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006. In addition to her musical skills, she was an eclectic and accomplished artist, a passionate gardener, and a killer solitaire player. She loved to collect unique costume jewelry, and she left behind stacks of unpublished songs and poems. She had an imaginative and humorous way of seeing and storytelling, and she loved to share details about her curious encounters with plants and animals. She leaves behind many friends and family who loved her deeply and described her as intelligent, understated, quirky, and kind. Aina Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Hugh Olsen and by her brother, Roy Olsen. Aina Jo is survived by her husband Tom; her daughter Tracy and son-in-law John; her son Thomas; her brothers Toby and Earl; and her grandson Jonah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Aina Jo's name to the at http://bit.ly/ainadonation. Share online memories or condolences at www.sosebeefuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2019