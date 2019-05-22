BURKART, Alan Ray Alan Ray Burkart, 88, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of Phillip and Marian Burkart. He graduated from Case Institute of Technology, now Case Western Reserve University, with a B.S. in metallurgical engineering. Alan then served our country as a second lieutenant bombardier/navigator in the U.S. Air Force. Alan had a distinguished career in the business world. As he and his family moved to and lived in several states, his continued success as a sales engineer earned him numerous promotions. He and our family were rightly proud of his final position as president of Columbian Chemicals Co., now Birla Carbon, which specializes in precious metals and carbon black. Alan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Santos Burkart; his four children, Alan Burkart, Eleanor Edwards, Elaine Pace, and Leslie Stricek; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to in Alan's name. Please visit our online guestbook for Alan and for information on Services at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2019