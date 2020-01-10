Services
FITZWATER, Lt. Colonel Alan Lee Lt. Colonel Alan Lee Fitzwater, USAF, Ret., age 81, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jean Ann Lerza Fitzwater of Atlanta; his daughter Leanne Fitzwater Shaw (Chris) of Atlanta, GA; and two grandchildren: Holly Elizabeth Shaw of Washington, D.C. and Christopher Taylor Shaw, Jr. of Atlanta. He is also survived by his brother Roger Fitzwater (Andrea) of Springfield, Missouri, and sister Linda Fitzwater Coleman (Gerry) of Texas. He is predeceased by a brother, Kent Fitzwater. He is also survived by five nieces and three nephews. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at H.M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. Reception to follow. Committal with high military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. For full obituary see DignityMemorial.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020
