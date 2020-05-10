|
|
MADDOX, Alan June 11, 1955 May 3, 2020 Alan Walker Maddox passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at the age of 64. Alan was a free spirit who lived a life full of experiences and adventures. Raised in Atlanta, the youngest of four boys, Alan treasured the love of his family while charting his own, unique path. He attended North Fulton High School, and the University of West Georgia where he found a deep interest in biology and astronomy. His adventurous spirit led him hitchhiking across the US, biking and backpacking through Europe, sailing in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, and diving on the Great Barrier Reef, where he received his master SCUBA certification. He had a consistent and passionate interest in the spiritual part of life, and found connection through the Unity Church, A Course of Miracles, yoGA and meditation. He was dearly loved and will be missed." He was preceded by his parents, William Henry Maddox, Jr., Betty McDuffie Maddox, brother William Henry Maddox, III, niece Carol Maddox Forrester and nephew David Wallace Maddox, Jr. He is survived by brothers Phillips McDuffie Maddox (Linda) of Cashiers, NC, David Wallace Maddox (Penny) of Marietta, GA, nieces Helen Maddox Menefee (Fred) of Decatur, GA, Nancy Maddox Clarke (Marvin) of GAinesville, GA, Linda Martin Maddox of Cashiers, NC, Allison Maddox Schindler of Atlanta, GA, nephew Shawn David Maddox (Lindsey) of Atlanta, GA, and niece Jennifer Maddox Pittman (Robert) of Atlanta, GA. A private, family memorial is planned. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . Think of Alan the next time you look into the vast night skymay his soul rest in peace.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020