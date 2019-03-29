Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan NASH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan NASH Obituary
NASH, Alan Mr. Alan Nash, 81, of Stone Mountain, GA passed Friday, March 22, 2019. Home Going Celebration for Mr. Nash will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6:00PM-7:00PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now