NASH, Alan Mr. Alan Nash, 81, of Stone Mountain, GA passed Friday, March 22, 2019. Home Going Celebration for Mr. Nash will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6:00PM-7:00PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019