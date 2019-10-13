Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King
2699 Peachtree Road NE
Atlanta, GA
Alan Pinado Sr.


1931 - 2019
Alan Pinado Sr. Obituary
PINADO, Sr., Alan Eugene PINADO, Sr., Alan Eugene, (87), passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta surrounded by family on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia LaCour Pinado, daughter Jeanne Pinado, sons Alan, Jr. (Nilsa), Anthony (Melanie), and Steven (Lischen) Pinado and nine loving grandchildren. He was born on December 15, 1931 in New York City, son of the late Herman and Agnes (Steber) Pinado. He was preceded in death by his sisters Consuelo Davis and Emily Bradby and his uncle Joseph Steber. A graduate of Regis High School in New York City, he earned a B.S. at Fordham University. He served as an Army officer in Korea, then earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. His commercial real estate career began in 1968 at New York Life Insurance Company; he retired as a Vice President in 1986. He then established a Real Estate Institute at Atlanta University and Morehouse College where he taught for sixteen years. He helped establish Lyke House, the Catholic Center at Atlanta University and championed the game of chess in Atlanta public schools as a member of Kappa Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Lyke House at AUC, 809 Beckwith Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Memorial mass at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Arrangements by Murray Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019
