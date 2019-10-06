|
|
ANDERSON, Albert Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Albert Anderson, age 68, will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 AM, at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Visitation will be held TODAY, Sunday, October 6, 2019 also at the South Dekalb Chapel. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10 AM, at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404) 241 - 5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019