South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA
Albert Anderson Obituary
ANDERSON, Albert Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Albert Anderson, age 68, will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 AM, at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Visitation will be held TODAY, Sunday, October 6, 2019 also at the South Dekalb Chapel. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10 AM, at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404) 241 - 5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019
