BRILEY, Jr., Albert Cecil Albert Cecil Briley, Jr. age 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 1, 2019 into the Lord's embrace. Al was born in Columbus, Georgia on June 30, 1926 to the late Albert Cecil Briley, Sr. and Mamie Eugenia Lane Briley. He graduated from Columbus High School, Auburn University and received an MBA from Rutgers University. He joined the Army Air Corp December 18, 1944 and was honorably discharged in October of 1946 with the rank of Sergeant. He served on the Island of Tinian in WWII. He married Martha Nell Ansley in Columbus, Georgia on August 28, 1949, and they moved with their two daughters to Rome in August of 1960 when he joined First National Bank as Executive Vice President. He retired from Sun Trust Bank in 1972 after serving as President/CEO for many years. He then purchased Southeastern Mills with his long-time friend and partner Vernon Grizzard, Sr. and served as President/CEO from 1972 - 1986 when he retired. Mr. Briley served as a Life Deacon at First Baptist Church, Rome, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Thornwood School, the board of Trustees for Shorter College, and was Chairman of the Board and Life Trustee for Darlington Schools. He was active in many civic and community organizations throughout his life among them Rome Rotary (life member), Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce (life member), Boy Scouts of America, and United Way. He was preceded in death by Nell Briley, his loving wife of 41 years and his sister Betty Briley Sheehan, of Hermitage, TN. He is survived by his wife Barbara Brown Hine Briley to whom he was married April 4, 1992 and shared a wonderful life of 27 years. He is also survived by his two daughters, Ansley (Dean) Saville, (Rome) and Gena (Clinton) Agnew, (Summerville); his grandchildren Bert Saville, (Miami), Andrew (Karen) Saville (Rome), Marinell (Matt) Coats (Arlington, VA), and Matthew Payne (Summerville); great grandchildren, Mallory and Scott Saville; stepchildren, Ed (Linda) Hine, (Rome), Anne (Eric) Lee, (Marietta), Henry (Dot) Hine, (Conyers), Charlie (Jan) Hine, (Marietta), Bob Hine, (Atlanta), four nephews and one niece. A private graveside service was conducted at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome, Georgia on Monday, February 4, 2019 with the Rev. Matt Duvall officiating. Those serving as pallbearers were grandsons, Bert Saville, Andrew Saville and Matthew Payne, and step-grandsons, Taylor Hine, John McElrath, Ben McElrath, William Lee, Edward Lee, David Hine, and Sam Hine. The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to, First Baptist Church of Rome, P.O. Box 1189, Rome, Georgia 30162-1189. Daniel's Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019