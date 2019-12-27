Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Albert E. Love


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rev. Albert E. Love Obituary
Rev. Albert E. Love, 74, of Atlanta, passed away Dec. 23, 2019.

The Loves were members of Wheat Street Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a deacon in 1975 and as a minister in 1977. In 1983, he became the founding pastor of Boatrock Baptist Church. He was still pastoring Boatrock upon his death.

A founding member of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, Love also worked with Love in Action Ministries, Future Voters of America and the Voter Empowerment Collaborative.

Rev. Love's funeral will be held on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave., Atlanta.

A viewing will be held on Jan. 2 at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

He will be buried at the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton.

Read more about Rev. Albert Love at ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -