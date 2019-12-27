|
Rev. Albert E. Love, 74, of Atlanta, passed away Dec. 23, 2019.
The Loves were members of Wheat Street Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a deacon in 1975 and as a minister in 1977. In 1983, he became the founding pastor of Boatrock Baptist Church. He was still pastoring Boatrock upon his death.
A founding member of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, Love also worked with Love in Action Ministries, Future Voters of America and the Voter Empowerment Collaborative.
Rev. Love's funeral will be held on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave., Atlanta.
A viewing will be held on Jan. 2 at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
He will be buried at the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019