Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Albert Goss III Obituary
GOSS, III, Albert Albert Sidney Goss, lll, age 75, of Lilburn, GA, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly McCleary and Leanne Goss; grandsons, Parker and William McCleary; sister, Heidi Goss; brother, Randy Goss; two nieces Tiffany Rouse and Ashley Carlson; and nephew, Terry Goss. Sid was raised in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Mercer University in 1966 where he met and married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Zellner. After college, he enlisted as a Marine and served as a Lieutenant in the Vietnam War. He was a successful business owner and a generous philanthropist. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, traveling and visiting military museums. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, February 21, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, at 11 AM, with a reception following in the community room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or USO. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020
