LOVERDE, Albert Santo Mr. Albert Santo Loverde, age 79, a native of Chicago, IL, and a 34 year resident of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. He was well known for his kindness, generosity, humor, wisdom, and his powerful and wonderful storytelling. He will be deeply missed by the many family members, friends, and colleagues he leaves behind. Mr. Loverde was a scholarship-level athlete in high school and an honors graduate of Purdue University. He spent his career as an engineer, leader, and mentor in the telecommunications field. He was perhaps best known for his work, along with his lifelong friend Roger Linquist, to create the cellular company MetroPCS, taking it from mere concept to its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, where he rang the opening bell. Outside of his career, he enjoyed golf, scuba diving, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. His lifetime of adventures included sailing up the Nile and the Amazon rivers, visiting Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands, seeing the Great Pyramids of Egypt, standing on the Great Wall of China, and fulfilling his dream of watching the wildebeests migrate across the African plains. He told many amazing stories, but his favorite tales included the time he played pee-wee football at halftime during a Chicago Bears game, colorful histories of living on the Pacific island of Kwajalein as part of his role at Bell Labs in the late 1960s, and numerous recollections of his extended Sicilian-American family and childhood in Chicago. He was also generous to a fault, supporting many charities throughout his lifetime. His indelible smile and terrific sense of humor left an impression on all who knew him, and the most profound legacy he leaves is one of love and laughter that will long outlast his time upon this earth. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kristi (Posvar) Loverde; his daughters and son-in-law, Karen (Loverde) Albregts and Amanda (Loverde) and DJ Dobbs; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Ginger (Tanner) Loverde and Michael and Stacy (Barnabei) Loverde; stepdaughter and son-in-law Karin (Posvar) and Craig Picket; and stepson and daughter-in-law Scott and Kathy (Halsell) Posvar. He is also survived by grandchildren Alexander and Mitchell Loverde; Cecilia and Steven Albregts; Sydney, Samantha, and Addison Loverde; Roxanne and Nicolette Dobbs; and step-grandchildren Dean and Jacob Posvar; Lillian and Weston Picket; and Jason, Joshua, and Justin Albregts; as well as multiple great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind his sister Alice (Loverde) Savage, brothers and sister-in-law Vernon Loverde and Charles and Alicia (Perez) Loverde, and additional brothers-and-sisters-in-law Dennis Linn and Paul and Caryl (Linn) Kaplan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Angelo and Charlotte (Prather) Loverde, his sister, Elizabeth Bagwell, his wife of 47 years, Sharon (Linn) Loverde, his sisters-in-law, Carol (Egenolf) Loverde and Shirley (Huddleston) Linn, and his son-in-law, Steven Albregts. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 9 AM - 12 PM, at Dunwoody Country Club, 1600 Dunwoody Club Drive, Atlanta, GA, followed by a graveside ceremony from 1 PM - 2 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in his memory to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, ATTN: Pam McAdams, 1440 Clifton Road, Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019