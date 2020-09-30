Albert Smith

SMITH, Albert G. "Al"
Albert G. Smith (Al) passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born on June 19, 1923, in Greenville, SC. He attended St. Bernard's boarding school in New York, Northfield Mount Herman School in Massachusetts and later earned an economics degree from Bucknell University in 1949. He served in the Navy in both WWII and the Korean War. During WWII he served in the Atlantic on convoy duty in the newly commissioned Destroyer Escort USS Boron and later went to England to prepare for the invasion of Normandy. His ship was a navigation leader for the first group to land at Omaha Beach. The USS Boron was one of the ships protecting the beaches until June 1945. His career started at the Prudential and the biggest event there (his words) was meeting his wife, Joan Vivian Ragland. They were married on February 17, 1951 and celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to her death on March 14, 2012. After working at the Prudential, he began a lifelong career with New York Life Insurance Company, becoming the Eastern Regional Manager for group sales. While his career started with the Prudential in their New York City office, he had the fortune of being transferred to Birmingham, AL, where he and Joan raised a family. He loved his position with New York Life and had many colleagues that became lifelong friends. Al was very active in his church, St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Birmingham, AL, as an usher, a Stephen's minister, Cursillo #77, a Tuesday morning Men's bible study, an exercise class and a Men's Senior Group called The Romeo's (retired old men eating out). Those left to cherish his memory are his son David C. Smith, daughter Leslie Smith Davis, Leslie's husband Scott, granddaughter's Emma and Claire, his nephew's Doug and John Pyle and their families, brother-in-law Robert Ragland, wife Nancie and nieces Debbi Wraga and Rebecca Ragland, nephew Ryan Ragland and their spouses and children. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Martin's in the Pines, Birmingham, AL and the care managers and staff at Sunrise of Decatur in Georgia. A family service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Birmingham, AL on Monday, October 5, 2020. Burial will immediately follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at A.S. Turner of Decatur, GA (www.asturner.com
). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to King's Home at 221 Kings Home Dr, Chelsea, AL 35043, St. Labre Indian School at 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59004 or Camp McDowell at 105 Delong Rd, Nauvoo, AL 35578.