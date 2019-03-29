|
|
SNEED, Albert Celebration of Life for Mr. Albert Sneed will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:30 pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2470 Bruce St., Lithonia, GA., 30058. His remains will lie in state at 11:30am until the hour of service. Visitation TODAY Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10am-8pm with family hour from 6pm-7pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404 -241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019