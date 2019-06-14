STALEY, Jr., Dr., Albert E. Dr. Albert E. Staley, Jr., LTC Retired United States Army Reserve age 95 of Decatur died June 13, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a bronze Star recipient. Albert was also a dentist in Decatur for many years. He was an active member in the Georgia Dental Association, he received a 25 year service award for his service in the United Methodist Children's Home and was an active member of North Decatur United Methodist Church for 66 years. Albert was also a master gardener, specializing in tomatoes. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Staley of Decatur; son and daughter in law, John and Donna Staley of Loganville; son, Jim Staley of Decatur; daughter Susan Staley Anderson of Decatur; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM at North Decatur United Methodist Church with Rev. Patrick Faulhaber officiating. Interment will be in Decatur Cemetery with Military Honors to follow. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 404-292-1551 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary