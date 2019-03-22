Services
WEEKS, Albert Home Going Services for Mr. Albert Weeks, age 80, will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church-1730 Hollywood Rd, Atlanta GA. Senior Pastor Arthur Carson - Eulogist. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10AM-8PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Mr. Weeks will be laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery-2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences and for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
