WEEKS, Albert Richard Albert Richard Weeks, age 88, of Woodburn, KY, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Medical Center at Bowling Green surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held privately on Monday, May 11, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA. Albert was born on March 4, 1932 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Lew Wallace Weeks and the late Sarah Ophelia Westbrook Weeks. Also preceding Albert in death were loving sister, Barbara Schrader and twin brother, Alfred Weeks. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed camping. Albert is survived by the love of his life Patricia Ann Weeks of 61 years, sons, Lew Bryan Weeks, Warren Weeks and wife Marjorie, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, sister, Kay Martin, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020